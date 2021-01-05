UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron's Rival Advocates Priority For Traditional Shots Over MRNA Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Macron's Rival Advocates Priority for Traditional Shots Over mRNA Vaccines

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) France's former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Monday that traditional vaccines should be given priority over the anti-coronavirus shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

"The traditional vaccine method has proven its worth when applied with discretion and realism. In any case, it is inadmissible to force volunteers to be vaccinated with the Pfizer formula. For my part, I favor vaccines of the traditional type that have a high percentage of efficacy.

.. Buy such vaccines in countries that make them (Russia, Cuba, China, for instance)," he wrote in a blog post.

France rolled out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine of the mRNA type a week ago, days after it was approved for use by the EU drug regulator.

Melenchon, who leads the leftist France Unbowed party, said the government should give the Paris-based Pasteur Institute all means necessary to develop a French vaccine before spring, and reserve "experiments with RNA messenger vaccines for those who opt for them."

Related Topics

Technology Russia China France Buy Cuba Post All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

2 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

2 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.