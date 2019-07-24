UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron's Social Media Profile Photo Stirs Controversy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:14 PM

Macron's Social Media Profile Photo Stirs Controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his photo on social media to that of his own profile a little move that got him a mixed bag of reactions, from praise to outright mockery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his photo on social media to that of his own profile a little move that got him a mixed bag of reactions, from praise to outright mockery.

Many commentators on Facebook noted how Macron's profile in a round frame made him look like an emperor on Roman coins or a French king of old.

"The 'Roman emperor' style seems out of place and counterproductive. An error of the communication strategy," one user wrote.

Others called the youthful president a "Little Napoleon" or likened him to Louis XVI.

Some joked that Macron had taken the "profile photo" too literally or bashed him for updating social media accounts when he "should have concerned yourself more with France and the French."

Several commentators read too deeply into the turn of his head, suggesting the self-proclaimed centrist was leaning to the right, or predicted a more East-oriented foreign policy.

Yet many others praised the 41-year-old for being a "charismatic and dynamic" leader who was doing a good job. The picture received almost 80,000 signs of approval on Facebook, including "likes."

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook France Job From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

2 hours ago

Govt to not obstruct opposition's rally on July 25 ..

1 minute ago

Latvia's Ban on Baltnews.lv Website Attempt to Get ..

1 minute ago

Italy Shares EU's Position on Russia, China Despit ..

1 minute ago

Russia Concerned Over Ban on Baltnews.lv Website i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.