French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his photo on social media to that of his own profile a little move that got him a mixed bag of reactions, from praise to outright mockery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his photo on social media to that of his own profile a little move that got him a mixed bag of reactions, from praise to outright mockery.

Many commentators on Facebook noted how Macron's profile in a round frame made him look like an emperor on Roman coins or a French king of old.

"The 'Roman emperor' style seems out of place and counterproductive. An error of the communication strategy," one user wrote.

Others called the youthful president a "Little Napoleon" or likened him to Louis XVI.

Some joked that Macron had taken the "profile photo" too literally or bashed him for updating social media accounts when he "should have concerned yourself more with France and the French."

Several commentators read too deeply into the turn of his head, suggesting the self-proclaimed centrist was leaning to the right, or predicted a more East-oriented foreign policy.

Yet many others praised the 41-year-old for being a "charismatic and dynamic" leader who was doing a good job. The picture received almost 80,000 signs of approval on Facebook, including "likes."