Macron's Speech On EU's Future Interrupted By Protesters In Hague - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Protesters have prevented French President Emmanuel Macron from giving a speech at the Nexus Instituut in The Hague on Tuesday by shouting slogans criticizing France's internal policy, French media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Protesters have prevented French President Emmanuel Macron from giving a speech at the Nexus Instituut in The Hague on Tuesday by shouting slogans criticizing France's internal policy, French media reported.

Earlier in the day, Macron arrived in the Netherlands where he was supposed to give a speech on Europe's economic and industrial independence, but several dozens of protesters did not let the French president take the floor, BFMTV said.

According to the video posted by the broadcaster, the protesters shouted remarks from tribunes such as "Where is French democracy?" and "Where did we lose it?" They also unfolded a poster saying "President of Violence and Hypocrisy," which was applauded by the audience. The video also showed security staff approaching the protesters.

Macron then assured the audience he would answer all the questions on France and the laws discussed and adopted there, in an apparent reference to the controversial pension reform, which has triggered mass protests in recent months.

"This is democracy.

And democracy is exactly the place where you can hold protests and afford this kind of demonstrations," he added.

Macron also said that in his opinion, French people should be much less irritated by the pension reform, since in the Netherlands, just like in other European countries, the retirement age is far higher than 64.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

There have been 10 nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last three months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. March 7 saw a record 1.3 million protesters all over the county, according to the French interior ministry's information. During the protests, violent clashes often broke out between the police and the protesters.

