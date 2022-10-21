UrduPoint.com

Macron's Talks With Putin 'Not Easy' But Dialogue Crucial - French Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Macron's Talks With Putin 'Not Easy' But Dialogue Crucial - French Foreign Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron's conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are "not easy," but it remains crucial to keep a communication channel with decision-makers in Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron's conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are "not easy," but it remains crucial to keep a communication channel with decision-makers in Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday.

"They are not easy conversations. You can imagine that. They might be difficult sometimes, and they don't produce all the results. We would like to see that's clear but we absolutely think it is crucial to keep a channel of communication with those making the decisions in Russia, including President Putin," Colonna said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.

Colonna noted that Macron's conversations with Putin are "fully coordinated" with France's allies and partners.

According to the minister, reinforcing what she says is Putin's "very strange" vision of the world by isolating Russia is not a good option in the current circumstances.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia France Vladimir Putin Event All

Recent Stories

Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancell ..

Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancellor

5 minutes ago
 New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Compos ..

New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government

5 minutes ago
 Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republican ..

Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republicans in Polls Near End of Midterm ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of D ..

Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of Debt Ceiling

10 minutes ago
 PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

11 minutes ago
 National Mammography Day observed

National Mammography Day observed

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.