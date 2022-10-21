French President Emmanuel Macron's conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are "not easy," but it remains crucial to keep a communication channel with decision-makers in Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday

"They are not easy conversations. You can imagine that. They might be difficult sometimes, and they don't produce all the results. We would like to see that's clear but we absolutely think it is crucial to keep a channel of communication with those making the decisions in Russia, including President Putin," Colonna said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.

Colonna noted that Macron's conversations with Putin are "fully coordinated" with France's allies and partners.

According to the minister, reinforcing what she says is Putin's "very strange" vision of the world by isolating Russia is not a good option in the current circumstances.