UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron's Vision For NATO Can Divide Europe

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:26 PM

Macron's vision for NATO can divide Europe

Germany Thursday continued its criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron on NATO's future, warning that his recent proposals could create new divisions in Europe

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Germany Thursday continued its criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron on NATO's future, warning that his recent proposals could create new divisions in Europe.

Speaking at a foreign policy conference in Berlin, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas underlined that NATO, which Macron described as "brain dead", should remain as the central pillar of European security.

"Thought experiments on decoupling of American and European security worries me, and not only for our own security. I have the fear that these would divide Europe," he stressed.

Earlier this month Macron raised doubts about NATO's future viability by arguing that the Europeans should reduce their dependency on the Americans and create their own common defense structure.

Macron's remarks were sharply criticized by the leaders of central and eastern European countries, including Poland, Lithuania and Estonia.

Related Topics

Dead NATO Europe Germany Berlin Estonia Poland Lithuania

Recent Stories

Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019 to begin tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Govt determined to end corruption from country: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe facing 'man-made' starvation, UN expert w ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar directed to ensue first SEZ groundbreaki ..

2 minutes ago

AGPR starts audit of Kartarpur Corridor: Audit Off ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals intelligentsia, rights ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.