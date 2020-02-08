MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Russia for the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory may mark a new beginning in bilateral relations, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department told Sputnik.

"As you know, Macron will take part in the May 9 ceremonies in Moscow dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. This visit of the French leader to Russia - which some experts associate with Charles de Gaulle's arrival in the USSR in 1944 - is intended to emphasize the special nature of bilateral relations that have stood the test of strength even in the most difficult periods in European history and create a new important starting point for them," Aleksey Paramonov said.

The year of 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Moscow has invited a number of world leaders to attend the parade, including Macron. In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin in July, the French leader accepted the invitation.