Macron's Words About Need To Consider Russia's Security Concerns Change Nothing - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Macron's Words About Need to Consider Russia's Security Concerns Change Nothing - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Moscow does not consider the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the need to take into account Russia's security concerns to change the general approaches of Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Macron stated that the future European security architecture after restoration of peace in Ukraine should include security guarantees for Russia.

"No, we do not think so," Peskov said, commenting on whether the Kremlin believes that France's approaches have changed after Macron's statement.

