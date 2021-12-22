UrduPoint.com

Madagascar Boat Accident Kills At Least 60 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:30 PM

A boat accident off the coast of Madagascar killed at least 60 people on Wednesday, the 2424.mg news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A boat accident off the coast of Madagascar killed at least 60 people on Wednesday, the 2424.mg news agency reported.

The search operation is ongoing as some 20 people remain missing, according to the news agency.

