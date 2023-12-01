Madagascar court backs Rajoelina vote win, rejects fraud claims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Madagascar's constitutional court on Friday backed Andry Rajoelina's victory in a presidential election, rejecting opposition complaints of fraud.

The court said Rajoelina secured 59 percent of the vote on November 16, winning a second straight term without the need for a run-off.

Turnout was barely 46 percent of the electorate, the court confirmed, as it validated the electoral commission results.

Eleven opposition candidates have already said they will not recognise the results, alleging the election was "riddled with irregularities".

Ten boycotted the vote in protest.

Political tensions have been running high in the country for months.

Two Madagascar army colonels were charged this week with inciting a mutiny before the election.

Army chief William Michel Andriamasimanana later said the military was committed to respecting the election's result.