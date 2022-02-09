UrduPoint.com

Madagascar Cyclone Death Toll Rises To 80

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The death toll in Madagascar from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 80 since it hit the Indian Ocean island at the weekend, according to official data released Wednesday.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, compiling data from the hardest-hit regions, said that since Tuesday the death toll had jumped from 30 to 80, including 60 people who were killed in the east coast district of Ikongo.

