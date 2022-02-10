Madagascar cyclone toll hits 94 as rescuers advance

Rescuers on Thursday reached almost all the regions of Madagascar devastated by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, as authorities said the death toll had hit 94

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescuers on Thursday reached almost all the regions of Madagascar devastated by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, as authorities said the death toll had hit 94.

"Right now, the toll is 94 dead," said Faly Aritiana Fabien of the national disaster management agency, BNGRC.

"We've made great efforts to reach all of the areas hit by the cyclone. Now we have to make sure that emergency workers can help everyone in need," he told AFP.

Batsirai hit Madagascar last weekend, with heavy rain and winds of 165 kilometres (100 miles) per hour.

The cyclone struck the Indian Ocean island less than two weeks after Tropical Storm Ana left 55 dead in Madagascar.

In the coastal town of Mananjary, which suffered the storm's greatest force, people have started clearing debris and tree limbs from the streets.

Some buildings had collapsed, other somehow stayed standing. Most of the town's homes were destroyed.

As the storm ploughed inland, crops were destroyed. Henriette, 66, survives by growing rice, pineapples and cassava. Her home was reduced to rubble.

"My house wasn't too strong to begin with, so I decided to stay at my sister's place. But I didn't have time to carry all my things, or my furniture," she said. "When I came back Sunday morning, my house was destroyed."