UrduPoint.com

Madagascar Cyclone Toll Rises To 80

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 80

The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 80, Madagascar's authorities said Wednesday, releasing data from the regions hardest-hit by the storm that left bodies buried under their collapsed homes

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 80, Madagascar's authorities said Wednesday, releasing data from the regions hardest-hit by the storm that left bodies buried under their collapsed homes.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) said the toll had jumped from 30 since Tuesday, with 60 of the dead found in Ikongo district, near the east coast of the Indian Ocean island nation.

The BNGRC said that Batsirai, which made landfall on the weekend, had left 94,000 people in need of emergency assistance and forced 60,000 from their homes.

"It's devastation here," said Brunelle Razafintsiandrofa, a lawmaker from Ikongo who spoke to AFP by phone.

"Most of the victims died after their homes collapsed."

Related Topics

India Dead Storm Died Madagascar From

Recent Stories

France to Invest $1.1Bln in Mini Nuclear Reactor i ..

France to Invest $1.1Bln in Mini Nuclear Reactor in Green Drive

1 minute ago
 4 killed in road accidents

4 killed in road accidents

1 minute ago
 Harris to Attend Munich Security Conference Februa ..

Harris to Attend Munich Security Conference February 18-20 - White House

1 minute ago
 More Democratic, GOP Voters Support Waiving COVID ..

More Democratic, GOP Voters Support Waiving COVID Vaccine Patent Rights - Poll

1 minute ago
 Backed by US Right-Wingers, Freedom Convoy in Cana ..

Backed by US Right-Wingers, Freedom Convoy in Canada Exploited Anti-Government S ..

4 minutes ago
 Motorcyclists urged to use safety wire to prevent ..

Motorcyclists urged to use safety wire to prevent kite strings

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>