UrduPoint.com

Madagascar Foreign Minister Fired After Support For UN Resolution On Referendums - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Madagascar Foreign Minister Fired After Support for UN Resolution on Referendums - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato was fired after his decision to vote for the UN General Assembly resolution not recognizing referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Orange portal reported, citing a source.

According to a decree by President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, posted on his office's page on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist social network), Madagascar Defense Minister Gen. Richard Rakotonirina is appointed acting foreign minister.

According to a source, now the ex-minister is being reproached for having single-handedly made a decision on a strategic vote in the UN regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, without consulting the government and the president of Madagascar, the portal reported.

Madagascar has earlier always expressed neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The former minister himself, in turn, answered the questions of French radio station RFI about his decision.

"I made this decision to vote for in line with my conscience. I don't think that this vote jeopardized the interests of the nation.

The rest will be judged by history," the radio station quoted the minister as saying. However he avoided answering the question if the decision was made without prior discussion with the president.

The UN General Assembly earlier adopted a resolution not recognizing the referendums. A total of 143 countries voted for it, five voted against, 35 abstained. Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Nicaragua voted against. Earlier, Sputnik sources reported that the United States and its partners had been actively persuading countries to support the Western draft resolution.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after the referendums, and then he signed treaties with the new territories' heads on the admission of the regions to Russia. A few days later, Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of the territories to the Russian Federation.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Vote Facebook Orange Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk Belarus United States North Korea Madagascar September Government

Recent Stories

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

58 seconds ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

8 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

8 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

8 hours ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.