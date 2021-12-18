Madagascar Gives Forced Labor to 2 French for Plotting to Assassinate President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Criminal Court of Madagascar's capital city of Antananarivo has meted out punishment in a case of attempted assassination of the president, sentencing two people to suspended prison terms, and four others, including two French nationals, to forced labor, Madagascan media reported on Friday.

There was a total of 21 defendants before court, the 2424.mg news portal said, citing the court.

French-Madagascan national Paul Rafanoharana, a former adviser to the president, was sentenced to 20 years of forced labor and his wife Voahangy Andrianandrianina to five years of forced labor.

Former French army colonel Philippe Francois and his former business associate Aina Razafindrakoto were sentenced to 10 years of forced labor each.

Former Prime Minister Victor Ramahatra and Yvon Randriazanakolona dit Sareraka received five-year suspended sentences.

Other defendants were found not guilty, according to the report.

In late July, Madagascar's authorities said that President Andry Rajoelina had survived an assassination attempt and that several foreigners, including two French nationals, as well as residents of Madagascar, were arrested.

On July 31, Attorney General of Madagascar Berthine Razafiarivony told reporters that a total of 21 individuals, including 12 gendarmes and active military personnel, had been detained as part of the investigation into the assassination attempt. Fourteen of those detained were taken into custody.

According to Razafiarivony, investigators found a document detailing a strategic plan to neutralize five political figures in Madagascar, including the president.