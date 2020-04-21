UrduPoint.com
Madagascar President Unveils Herbal Remedy To Treat Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina presented on Monday a herbal remedy that he said showed encouraging results in fighting the coronavirus.

The president posted photos from the presentation and images of the Covid Organics medicine on his Facebook page.

The medicine is based on the studies of the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and will be distributed in the community free of charge. It is derived from Artemisia annua and other local plants.

The World Health Organization has said that favorite medicinal foods, like lemon, honey and ginger, are good for general health but have no proven ability to cure the new coronavirus disease.

