Madagascar President's Party Wins Capital In Local Polls

Tue 03rd December 2019

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina's party wrested control of the capital Antananarivo, in opposition hands since 2015, in last month's local polls, the election commission announced Monday

Rajoelina's IRD party's candidate Naina Andriatsitohaina, a billionaire media tycoon and former foreign minister who is close to the head of state, won 50 percent of the vote in the capital.

The TIM party of opposition leader and ex-president Marc Ravalomanana had backed Tahiry Rina Randriamasinoro, a relative unknown, who garnered 45 percent of the vote.

Ravalomanana's wife Lalao, the capital's outgoing mayor, did not contest the election.

The November 27 election was marked by a low turnout in the capital and is estimated at less than 25 percent.

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana have dominated the country's politics since the early 2000s, sometimes cooperating but mostly fighting for advantage and high office.

The former French colony is well known for its vanilla and precious redwood, yet is one of the world's poorest nations, according to World Bank data, with 76 percent of people living in extreme poverty.

