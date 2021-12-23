Madagascar Says Shipwreck Death Toll Rises To 85
Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:42 PM
A boat capsize off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier
Maritime authorities said 138 people were on the 12-foot-long boat carrying cargo which sank on Monday, adding that only 50 had been rescued.