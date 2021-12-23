Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

A boat capsize off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A boat capsize off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier.

Maritime authorities said 138 people were on the 12-foot-long boat carrying cargo which sank on Monday, adding that only 50 had been rescued.