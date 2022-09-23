Madagascar Supports UNSC Reform to Include African Countries - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Madagascar supports reforming the UN Security Council to include African nations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato told Sputnik.

"We are definitely supporting that reform.

The United Nations has done a lot since the end of World War II, so now it is time to turn the page, to start a new chapter for openness for the African countries," Randriamandrato said. "So we join our voice with Senegal to make that proposal along with the African Union."

Randriamandrato pointed out that Madagascar remains neutral when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine.