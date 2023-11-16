Open Menu

Madagascar Votes For President Amid Boycott, Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Madagascar votes for president amid boycott, tensions

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Madagascar is to hold presidential elections on Thursday that are being boycotted by most opposition candidates over concerns about the vote's regularity amid high political tensions.

The Indian Ocean island nation is the leading global producer of vanilla but one of the world's poorest countries and has been shaken by successive political crises since independence from France in 1960.

President Andry Rajoelina has brushed off criticism and expressed confidence that he will secure re-election in the first round of voting.

Polls open at 06:00 am (0300 GMT) and close at 05:00 pm.

Rajoelina, 49, is one of 13 candidates on the ballot but 10 have called on voters to shun the elections, complaining of an "institutional coup" in favour of the incumbent.

Since early October, the opposition grouping -- which includes two former presidents -- has led near daily, largely unauthorised protest marches in the capital.

They have been regularly dispersed by police firing tear gas.

"We appeal to everyone not to vote.

Conditions for a transparent presidential election, accepted by all, have not been met," Roland Ratsiraka, one of the protesting candidates, said on Tuesday.

"We do not want to participate in this fraud, it is a joke on Madagascar."

On Wednesday, authorities imposed a night curfew in Antananarivo, following what the police prefect said were "various acts of sabotage".

Rajoelina, who first took power in 2009 on the back of a coup then skipped the following elections only to make a winning comeback in 2018, has ploughed ahead despite the tensions.

As his opponents refused to campaign, he flew across the country by private plane, showcasing schools, roads and hospitals built during his tenure.

"It is irresponsible to encourage voters not to vote," said his campaign spokeswoman Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, accusing the opposition of wanting to "sabotage" the vote by "attempting to take the entire nation hostage".

Eleven million people are registered to vote in the country of about 30 million.

