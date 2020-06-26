On the highest hill overlooking Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, on the site of a sacred pool and within the grounds of a royal palace, an uncanny piece of architecture is rising -- a concrete Roman-style amphitheatre

The scheme is a pet project of President Andry Rajoelina, who claims it will showcase the Indian Ocean island's history and culture.

But the scheme is sowing discord across the country, with critics deriding it as Rajoelina's "Colosseum" and destructive of the country's heritage.

Few paid attention when the plans for the edifice were revealed over a year ago, with the goal of inaugurating it in time for Madagascar's 60th anniversary of independence from France in 2020.

Back then, Culture Minister Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy described the amphitheatre as a venue to "re-enact the history of our country in an educational, popular and cultural manner." But eyebrows began to be raised as "Masoandro" -- "Sun" in the Malagasy language -- began to take shape.

Among the first to take aim were descendants of the sovereigns who occupied the Rova palace, a historic site which dates to the 17th century.

"We thought it would only involve simple ornamentation," said Christian Raoelina, grandson of the brother of Queen Ranavalona III, who in the late 19th century was Madagascar's last monarch.

"Our surprise when we saw the height of the building was all the greater," he said.

"We had not understood that the construction would bring major changes to the palace's landscape." A charity association, the Friends of Madagascar Heritage (APM), was also startled by the Ancient Roman design.

"It seems evident that aside from its incongruity, this structure has nothing to do with the site's original architecture, the history of Madagascar and its culture," APM's president, Desire Razafindrazaka, said.

Razafindrazaka warned the "colosseum" would pose a threat to the royal palace's listing as a UN World Heritage Site.