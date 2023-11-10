Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The head of Madagascar's lower house of parliament on Thursday called for the suspension of next week's presidential elections, after weeks of regular opposition rallies.

Christine Razanamahasoa, who leads a mediation group to find a way out of a political crisis that has raged for weeks, said the current situation in the country did not allow for a free and credible vote to be held on November 16.

The mediation group "strongly demands that authorities suspend the presidential election scheduled for November 16," Razanamahasoa told a press conference in Antananarivo.

She said this was to ensure "peace" and "harmony" in the country, where political tensions have been running high in the run-up to the vote, which was already postponed by a week.

But a spokeswoman for Madagascar's outgoing president Andry Rajoelina called the request a "far-fetched idea".

"There's no reason why the elections shouldn't be held on November 16," Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy told AFP.

The country's laws do not provide for the "suspension" of a vote and any such decision would require government approval.

The Indian Ocean island nation has been shaken by a fierce battle between President Andry Rajoelina, who is running for re-election, and most opposition leaders.

Eleven out of 13 opposition candidates have led near daily, unauthorised marches in Antananarivo, for more than a month, protesting at what they have called an "institutional coup" that favours the incumbent.

The demonstrations have been regularly met by a strong police presence.