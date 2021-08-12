UrduPoint.com

Madagascar's President Dismisses Government - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:33 PM

Madagascar's President Dismisses Government - Reports

President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has dismissed the government, tasking Prime Minister Christian Ntsay with forming a new cabinet, Express de Madagascar newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has dismissed the government, tasking Prime Minister Christian Ntsay with forming a new cabinet, Express de Madagascar newspaper reported on Thursday.

On Monday, the president said during his address to the nation that he was working with the prime minister on a cabinet reshuffle. He added that those who do not cope with their duties will be replaced.

The previous government was accused of insufficient efforts to resolve social problems, such as a spike in food prices and rising unemployment, media said. The new cabinet is due to be formed by the end of this week.

In July, the Madagascar authorities announced that they had succeeded in preventing an assassination attempt on the president and other high-ranking officials. Over 20 people are under investigation in connection with the case.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Madagascar July Christian Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

1 minute ago
 OPEC's Forecast for Oil Demand Growth Remains Unch ..

OPEC's Forecast for Oil Demand Growth Remains Unchanged at 6mbd in 2021 - Report

1 minute ago
 OPEC Revises Up Forecast for Russia's Oil, Condens ..

OPEC Revises Up Forecast for Russia's Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 by 1Mbd - R ..

1 minute ago
 China, Uzbekistan Strike Deal on Production of COV ..

China, Uzbekistan Strike Deal on Production of COVID-19 Vaccines - Chinese Embas ..

1 minute ago
 More than 100,000 hectares burned in Greek fires: ..

More than 100,000 hectares burned in Greek fires: EU data

14 minutes ago
 Cars' sale surge 104% in July

Cars' sale surge 104% in July

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.