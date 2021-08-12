President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has dismissed the government, tasking Prime Minister Christian Ntsay with forming a new cabinet, Express de Madagascar newspaper reported on Thursday

On Monday, the president said during his address to the nation that he was working with the prime minister on a cabinet reshuffle. He added that those who do not cope with their duties will be replaced.

The previous government was accused of insufficient efforts to resolve social problems, such as a spike in food prices and rising unemployment, media said. The new cabinet is due to be formed by the end of this week.

In July, the Madagascar authorities announced that they had succeeded in preventing an assassination attempt on the president and other high-ranking officials. Over 20 people are under investigation in connection with the case.