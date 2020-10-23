The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, is failing on his commitment to decongest the country's overcrowded prisons, which are still at nearly three times their capacity, a prominent rights group said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, is failing on his commitment to decongest the country's overcrowded prisons, which are still at nearly three times their capacity, a prominent rights group said on Friday.

"President Andry Rajoelina has broken his promise to decongest Madagascar's alarmingly overcrowded prisons. Even as COVID-19 spreads through the country, prisons remain filled with pre-trial detainees accused of petty and non-violent crimes, including many children," Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's director for East and Southern Africa, said in a press release.

In particular, the rights group called for the release of pre-trial detainees who are being held for non-violent offenses, as well as children.

According to the rights group, 54 percent of Madagascar's prison population is made up of those who are yet to face trial.

The authorities in Madagascar should also ensure that all prisoners have access to adequate health care services, Muchena added in the press release.

Madagascar's prisons currently house more than 27,000 detainees, despite having the capacity for roughly 10,000 people, the rights group said.

As many as 22 inmates were killed by Madagascan law enforcement officers responding to a mass breakout attempt this past August. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its deep concern over the incident at the Farafangana facility.