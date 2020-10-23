UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar's President Failing On Pledge To Decongest Overcrowded Prisons - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Madagascar's President Failing on Pledge to Decongest Overcrowded Prisons - Rights Group

The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, is failing on his commitment to decongest the country's overcrowded prisons, which are still at nearly three times their capacity, a prominent rights group said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, is failing on his commitment to decongest the country's overcrowded prisons, which are still at nearly three times their capacity, a prominent rights group said on Friday.

"President Andry Rajoelina has broken his promise to decongest Madagascar's alarmingly overcrowded prisons. Even as COVID-19 spreads through the country, prisons remain filled with pre-trial detainees accused of petty and non-violent crimes, including many children," Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's director for East and Southern Africa, said in a press release.

In particular, the rights group called for the release of pre-trial detainees who are being held for non-violent offenses, as well as children.

According to the rights group, 54 percent of Madagascar's prison population is made up of those who are yet to face trial.

The authorities in Madagascar should also ensure that all prisoners have access to adequate health care services, Muchena added in the press release.

Madagascar's prisons currently house more than 27,000 detainees, despite having the capacity for roughly 10,000 people, the rights group said.

As many as 22 inmates were killed by Madagascan law enforcement officers responding to a mass breakout attempt this past August. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its deep concern over the incident at the Farafangana facility.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Amnesty International Farafangana Madagascar August All

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

8 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

23 minutes ago

MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action pl ..

2 minutes ago

Prayer leaders asked to spread cleanliness message ..

2 minutes ago

Virus cases in 23 EU nations and UK of 'serious co ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide on railway track in Taxila

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.