UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar's President Orders Release Of All Jailed Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Madagascar's President Orders Release of All Jailed Journalists on World Press Freedom Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has ordered release of all jailed journalists in the country on occasion of World Press Freedom Day, which is annually observed on May 3.

"On this #WorldPressFreedomDay, I announced the release of all journalists currently imprisoned in #Madagascar.

Access to truthful and timely information - crucial in the fight against fake news - is a fundamental right guaranteed by honest and professional journalism," he tweeted late on Sunday.

The president did not specify how many journalists would be released.

Madagascar ranks 54th out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

Related Topics

World Madagascar May Sunday 2020 All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 May 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

8 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

8 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

8 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.