MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has ordered release of all jailed journalists in the country on occasion of World Press Freedom Day, which is annually observed on May 3.

"On this #WorldPressFreedomDay, I announced the release of all journalists currently imprisoned in #Madagascar.

Access to truthful and timely information - crucial in the fight against fake news - is a fundamental right guaranteed by honest and professional journalism," he tweeted late on Sunday.

The president did not specify how many journalists would be released.

Madagascar ranks 54th out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders 2020 World Press Freedom Index.