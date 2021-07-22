UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar's President Survives Assassination Attempt - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Madagascar's President Survives Assassination Attempt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina survived an assassination attempt, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing Madagascar's prosecutors.

Authorities reportedly thwarted an assassination attempt on Rajoelina and detained several "foreigners and residents of Madagascar."

According to the news agency's diplomatic source, two French nations were among those detained as part of the investigation.

Related Topics

Madagascar

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

14 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.