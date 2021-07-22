(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina survived an assassination attempt, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing Madagascar's prosecutors.

Authorities reportedly thwarted an assassination attempt on Rajoelina and detained several "foreigners and residents of Madagascar."

According to the news agency's diplomatic source, two French nations were among those detained as part of the investigation.