UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madeleine McCann: Parents' Hope As 18th Birthday Nears

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:06 PM

Madeleine McCann: parents' hope as 18th birthday nears

The parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann said they are still hoping to see their daughter again, in a message ahead of her 18th birthday next week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann said they are still hoping to see their daughter again, in a message ahead of her 18th birthday next week.

Madeleine went missing from her family's apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday, as her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

"Every May is tough -- a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen. This year it is particularly poignant as we should be celebrating Madeleine's 18th birthday," Kate and Gerry McCann wrote in a statement Monday.

In the message ahead of Madeleine's birthday on May 12 and posted on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign website, the couple said they "hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again".

It added the they were "truly grateful" for the support they have received over the years from the public, in what has been one of Britain's most high-profile missing person cases.

Despite a huge international manhunt for Madeleine, no trace of her has been found, nor has anyone been charged over her disappearance.

However, German investigators have identified a convicted sex offender, named in the press as "Christian B.", as a prime suspect in the case.

The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday that German detectives had received new information about the time he lived in Portugal in the 2000s.

The Sunday Times said at the weekend that police in Germany also hope to charge him with the 2004 rape of an Irish tour representative within three months.

"Christian B". is suspected of raping the woman, only a 30-minute drive from where Madeleine was abducted.

He is currently serving a seven year sentence in a prison in Hanover in northern Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old American in Praia da Luz in 2005.

London's Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine's disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.

Kate and Gerry McCann wrote in their message they were "grateful to the police for their continued efforts", explaining "the investigation to find Madeleine and her abductor has continued" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what," the couple added.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Police German Germany Praia Ireland Portugal May Women Sunday Christian Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government College Women University Faisalabad lau ..

1 minute ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

1 minute ago

Borrell, Blinken Discuss Iran Deal, Russia on G7 S ..

1 minute ago

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

37 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

37 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.