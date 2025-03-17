Madinah Bus App Offers Convenient Travel During Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Madinah Bus project, managed by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, is promoting bus usage among residents and visitors, particularly during the peak of Ramadan's final 10 days, to ease traffic congestion.
Tickets are conveniently available through a mobile app on both the App Store and Google Play.
Since the first night of Ramadan, buses have been operating on seven routes to and from the Prophet's Mosque, and one route to and from Quba Mosque.
These routes run for 18 hours daily, with Al-Salam and Sayyid Al-Shuhada stations providing 24-hour service.
Recent Stories
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
More Stories From World
-
China's new consumption policies cover stock, real estate stability for first time4 minutes ago
-
Madinah Bus App offers convenient travel during Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
New Gwadar Airport to unleash full potential, become air bridge between Gwadar, regional countries: ..4 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits Austria for business cooperation14 minutes ago
-
Chinese official calls for advancing legacy of 1995 World Conference on Women24 minutes ago
-
CPC delegation visits Panama24 minutes ago
-
Nigeria seek World Cup redemption, Sudan eye history3 hours ago
-
Iran says official to meet UN nuclear chief on Monday4 hours ago
-
Ecuador declares environmental emergency due to oil spill near Esmeraldas River4 hours ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback4 hours ago
-
Draper powers past Rune to win Indian Wells ATP Masters4 hours ago
-
Comic-loving German goalkeeper finds peace, and himself, in Japan4 hours ago