Madinah Bus App offers convenient travel during Ramadan

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Madinah Bus project, managed by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, is promoting bus usage among residents and visitors, particularly during the peak of Ramadan's final 10 days, to ease traffic congestion.

Tickets are conveniently available through a mobile app on both the App Store and Google Play.

Since the first night of Ramadan, buses have been operating on seven routes to and from the Prophet's Mosque, and one route to and from Quba Mosque.

These routes run for 18 hours daily, with Al-Salam and Sayyid Al-Shuhada stations providing 24-hour service.