Open Menu

Madinah Bus App Offers Convenient Travel During Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Madinah Bus App offers convenient travel during Ramadan

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Madinah Bus project, managed by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, is promoting bus usage among residents and visitors, particularly during the peak of Ramadan's final 10 days, to ease traffic congestion.

Tickets are conveniently available through a mobile app on both the App Store and Google Play.

Since the first night of Ramadan, buses have been operating on seven routes to and from the Prophet's Mosque, and one route to and from Quba Mosque.

These routes run for 18 hours daily, with Al-Salam and Sayyid Al-Shuhada stations providing 24-hour service.

Recent Stories

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

29 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

44 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

1 hour ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

1 hour ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

2 hours ago

More Stories From World