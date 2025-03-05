Madinah Bus launches 24/7 Airport-to-Prophet’s Mosque route for Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Madinah Bus service, overseen by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, announced the launch of a dedicated public transport route operating around the clock throughout Ramadan.

The route will run between Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and the Prophet’s Mosque, providing seamless transportation for visitors.

The authority encouraged beneficiaries to check the designated stops for the shuttle service via https://madinahbus.mda.gov.sa/img/mod/pub-bus.pdf and select their boarding point accordingly.