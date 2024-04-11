Madinah Bus Service To Resume Today Through 102 Stops
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The Madinah Bus public transportation project will resume service on Thursday, the second day of Eid Al-Fitr.
Passengers will have access to a network of buses operating on six routes, which span across Madinah and include a total of 102 stops located along main roads and thoroughfares.
Operating hours extend from 6 AM to 10 PM through the Haramain High-Speed Railway-Prophet's Mosque route, while Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport-Prophet's Mosque route will provide around-the-clock service.
The available routes also include Taibah University-Al-Aliya, Al-Miqat-Al-Khalidiya, Al-Qaswaa-Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex-Al-Aliya.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From World
-
Hainan free trade port development in full swing: governor8 minutes ago
-
Red Sea Fund launches second phase of fourth cycle to support production projects9 minutes ago
-
Japan does not rule out any measures to counter weak yen: currency official9 minutes ago
-
Record amount of anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam seized in Australia's Sydney9 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Thursday19 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export falls for 2nd month in March19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's Q1 rice export up 42 pct in value19 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 150 Kg of Khat19 minutes ago
-
Two rare crested ibises born in NW China19 minutes ago
-
At least eight dead after migrant boat sinks in Mediterranean29 minutes ago
-
Installed capacity of new energy in southern China grow rapidly29 minutes ago
-
China's State Council appoints new officials29 minutes ago