Madinah Bus Service To Resume Today Through 102 Stops

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Madinah bus service to resume today through 102 Stops

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The Madinah Bus public transportation project will resume service on Thursday, the second day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Passengers will have access to a network of buses operating on six routes, which span across Madinah and include a total of 102 stops located along main roads and thoroughfares.

Operating hours extend from 6 AM to 10 PM through the Haramain High-Speed Railway-Prophet's Mosque route, while Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport-Prophet's Mosque route will provide around-the-clock service.

The available routes also include Taibah University-Al-Aliya, Al-Miqat-Al-Khalidiya, Al-Qaswaa-Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex-Al-Aliya.

