Madinah Deputy Governor Inaugurates 23rd Scientific Forum For Hajj, Umrah
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and deputizing for Governor of Madinah region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Madinah region Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal inaugurated the 23rd Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit Research.
Organized by Umm Al-Qura University, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, the forum is being held under the theme "Health Excellence in Serving the Guests of Allah”.
The dean of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, Dr. Adnan Al-Shahrani, delivered a speech in which he indicated that the forum represents an integrated cell of qualitative work and distinguished services offered by more than 40 participating entities to support the innovation system.
They do this through projects that enrich the experience of the guests of God from their arrival in the Kingdom until their safe return to their countries, Dr. Al-Shahrani said.
The president of Umm Al-Qura University, Prof. Moaddi bin Muhammad Al Madh-hab, emphasized the importance of the forum, as it annually enjoys the honor of gracious patronage from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the participation of their Royal Highnesses the princes of the regions of Makkah and Madinah.
He also pointed out its scientific sessions, which elevate the participation of dignitaries in sectors related to serving the guests of Allah Almighty.
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Fire in central Moscow put out, no casualties reported2 minutes ago
-
U.S. private lunar lander launched to Moon3 minutes ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo promises continuity on economic growth for Indonesia3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town22 minutes ago
-
Macau's firecracker free-for-all sparks joy for New Year celebrants23 minutes ago
-
Macron, Zelensky to sign security deal in Paris Friday33 minutes ago
-
Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city53 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Jadeja steer India to 185-3 at tea in third England Test53 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Germany, France on Friday53 minutes ago
-
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg of Hashish and 3 Gram ..1 hour ago
-
US aid blockage having 'impact' on Ukraine: NATO chief1 hour ago
-
Stellantis bags record annual net profits of 18.6 bln euros1 hour ago