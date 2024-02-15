Open Menu

Madinah Deputy Governor Inaugurates 23rd Scientific Forum For Hajj, Umrah

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Madinah deputy governor inaugurates 23rd scientific forum for Hajj, Umrah

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and deputizing for Governor of Madinah region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Madinah region Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal inaugurated the 23rd Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit Research.

Organized by Umm Al-Qura University, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, the forum is being held under the theme "Health Excellence in Serving the Guests of Allah”.

The dean of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, Dr. Adnan Al-Shahrani, delivered a speech in which he indicated that the forum represents an integrated cell of qualitative work and distinguished services offered by more than 40 participating entities to support the innovation system.

They do this through projects that enrich the experience of the guests of God from their arrival in the Kingdom until their safe return to their countries, Dr. Al-Shahrani said.

The president of Umm Al-Qura University, Prof. Moaddi bin Muhammad Al Madh-hab, emphasized the importance of the forum, as it annually enjoys the honor of gracious patronage from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the participation of their Royal Highnesses the princes of the regions of Makkah and Madinah.

He also pointed out its scientific sessions, which elevate the participation of dignitaries in sectors related to serving the guests of Allah Almighty.

