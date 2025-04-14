Madinah Governor Inaugurates 13th International Cultural Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Governor of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz has inaugurated the 13th International Cultural Festival, organized by the Islamic University of Madinah from April 13 to 19.
Several officials and diplomats from Arab and Islamic countries attended the inauguration ceremony.
University President Saleh Alagla expressed his gratitude to the governor for his patronage of the festival and his continued support for the university, which has graduated over 100,000 students from 170 countries.
Spanning 28,000 square meters, the festival features participation from students across 90 countries and offers more than 150 events and activities for families and children, including Saudi coffee day and Arabic poetry day.
The event also celebrates the Year of Handicrafts and highlights the Kingdom's efforts to support scholarship students.
