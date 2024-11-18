Open Menu

Madinah Governor Receives Kenyan Consul General

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Madinah Governor receives Kenyan Consul General

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Governor of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz has received here Consul General of the Republic of Kenya Aden Mohamud Mohamed to discuss topics of common interest.

