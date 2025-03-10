Madinah Governor Receives Sudanese Ambassador To Saudi Arabia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Governor of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz received Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Dafallah Al-Haj Ali Othman at his office in the principality
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Governor of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz received Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Dafallah Al-Haj Ali Othman at his office in the principality.
During the meeting, the two sides held cordial talks and discussed topics of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing
Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl
Traffic police cracks down on violators
Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan
Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says ..
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China
Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress
More Stories From World
-
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says sinologist2 minutes ago
-
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China2 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China's regional powerhouses turbocharge high-quality development2 minutes ago
-
Storm death toll hits 15 in southern Argentina2 minutes ago
-
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia41 minutes ago
-
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership40 minutes ago
-
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations40 minutes ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets40 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session40 minutes ago
-
China leads global rankings in high-quality research papers40 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches special medical package for pilgrims' emergency needs40 minutes ago