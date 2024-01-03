Madinah health cluster wins anti-smoking award

Mdinah Jan 3 (APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jan, 2024) – The Madinah Health Cluster has won the Anti-Smoking Award "Makeen", granted by the Arab Union for Humanities and Development, for being the best provider of services focused on stopping smoking in the Arab world.

The award, the first of its kind for efforts to combat smoking in the Arab region, aims to support this endeavor. It is given annually to institutions and individuals who present the best activities or achievements that support healthy living and combat smoking. --