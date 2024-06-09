Open Menu

Madinah Medical Team Successfully Operates On Togolese Pilgrim

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The medical teams at King Fahd Hospital, a part of the Medina Health Cluster, have successfully operated on a Togolese pilgrim in his forties who suffered from life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

According to the Health Cluster the patient arrived at King Fahd Hospital's emergency room with severe fatigue and breathing difficulty.

A CT Scan and other tests revealed a sharp increase in heart enzymes and massive clots in the pulmonary arteries, spa reported on Sunday.

Several medical teams immediately performed catheterization, using the latest technology, a procedure carried out with success. The patient was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, where a team of pulmonologists oversaw his treatment plan until his condition stabilized and he recovered. He was then discharged from the hospital to complete the Hajj rituals.

