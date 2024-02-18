Madinah Municipality Unveils Bus And Taxi Digital Roof Ad Initiative
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Madinah Municipality has introduced digital advertising on the roofs of buses and taxis in an endeavor to adopt smart city concepts and enhance the urban environment as a whole.
In the initial phase of the project, 30 vehicles will display advertisements, in line with the goal of spreading outdoor advertising in Madinah.
In doing so, there will be an effort to secure a unified visual identity of the advertisements, particularly on the main streets.
The project aims to make use of the latest advertising methods while adhering to the best practices in the field.
By expanding and diversifying advertising methods and channels, the project seeks to reach wider segments of the population and carry out more advertising campaigns throughout the city.
