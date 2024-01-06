Madinah on list of top five regions for E-Commerce records

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The number of existing electronic-commerce records in Madinah reached 1,834 during the 4th quarter of 2023, registering a slight increase of 2.6 percent from the 1,792 records for the third quarter, according to official figures.

According to the business sector bulletin for the 4th quarter of 2023, issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Madinah was the fourth-ranked city on the list of the top five regions in terms of existing e-commerce records, with approximately 1,800 records.

The existing e-commerce records in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia grew 24 percent during the last three months of last year, reaching approximately 37,400, compared to their numbers during the same period in 2022, which then amounted to about 30,100.