Madinah Red Crescent Responds To Over 123,000 Emergencies In 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Saudi Red Crescent Authority's Madinah branch responded to more than 123,000 emergency reports in 2024, according to statistics released by its Emergency Medical Dispatch Center.
Ambulance teams treated 90,913 patients, with 56,862 requiring transport to hospitals for further care. On-site treatment was provided to 34,046 individuals.
The air ambulance service also played a crucial role, attending to 256 patients in critical condition, demonstrating the authority’s commitment to providing urgent care in challenging circumstances.
A significant achievement highlighted by the authority was the activation of rapid response pathways for 836 patients experiencing heart attacks or strokes. This underscores the efficiency and expertise of the ambulance teams in handling time-sensitive medical emergencies.
The authority emphasized that all operations were conducted by highly trained medical personnel utilizing state-of-the-art equipment in modern ambulances.
Beyond emergency response, the Madinah branch prioritized training and community outreach. In 2024, 959 training courses and lectures were conducted, benefiting 154,947 individuals and promoting public awareness of first aid and emergency preparedness.
Volunteerism also saw a surge, with over 28,600 volunteers contributing 14,189,129 hours of service. This translates to an estimated economic value exceeding SAR110.4 million, demonstrating the significant societal impact of volunteer efforts.
The authority also surpassed its response time targets by 110%, showcasing the speed and effectiveness of its emergency response system.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority urges the public to utilize the 997 emergency hotline or the "Asefne" mobile application for ambulance assistance. The app’s precise location tracking capabilities expedite emergency response times.
