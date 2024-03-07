Open Menu

Madinah Region Development Authority Participates In ITB Berlin 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Madinah Region Development Authority participates in ITB Berlin 2024

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Madinah Region Development Authority (MRDA) participated in the International Tourism Trade Fair 2024 (ITB Berlin), held in Berlin, Germany between March 5-7, 2024, with the aim of highlighting Madinah's historical identity and introducing the tourism potential as well as the investment opportunities in the region.

MRDA's participation included an introductory pavilion about Madinah, its history and mountains related to the biography of the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him and the most prominent archaeological sites therein, the civil script and its historical legacy, in addition to providing Arabic coffee to visitors in Hijazi dress.

ITB Berlin is one of the most important events in the tourism field worldwide, as it annually attracts thousands of agencies specialized in tourism and travel from all over the world.

Related Topics

World Germany Berlin March All From Arab

