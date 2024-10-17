Madinah region marks World Food Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Kingdom marked World Food Day on October 16 with a three-day exhibition in Madinah. The event, featuring governmental and non-governmental organizations, aimed to raise awareness about food security and sustainable agriculture.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has made significant strides in the sector. Through increased local production, improved standards, and support for farmers and rural areas, the ministry has contributed to a remarkable increase in total food production, reaching approximately 10.6 million tons.

The Madinah region has witnessed substantial agricultural development, with a total economic value estimated at SAR6 billion. Key agricultural products include dates, broiler chickens, vegetables, eggs, fruits, and fish. Livestock sales and hatching egg production have also flourished.

The region has received approximately SAR325.6 million in support from the government during the year 2023 until the second quarter of 2024. This agricultural and animal diversity aligns with the Kingdom's commitment to self-sufficiency, food security, and sustainable development, as outlined in Vision 2030.