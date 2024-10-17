Open Menu

Madinah Region Marks World Food Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Madinah region marks World Food Day

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Kingdom marked World Food Day on October 16 with a three-day exhibition in Madinah. The event, featuring governmental and non-governmental organizations, aimed to raise awareness about food security and sustainable agriculture.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has made significant strides in the sector. Through increased local production, improved standards, and support for farmers and rural areas, the ministry has contributed to a remarkable increase in total food production, reaching approximately 10.6 million tons.

The Madinah region has witnessed substantial agricultural development, with a total economic value estimated at SAR6 billion. Key agricultural products include dates, broiler chickens, vegetables, eggs, fruits, and fish. Livestock sales and hatching egg production have also flourished.

The region has received approximately SAR325.6 million in support from the government during the year 2023 until the second quarter of 2024. This agricultural and animal diversity aligns with the Kingdom's commitment to self-sufficiency, food security, and sustainable development, as outlined in Vision 2030.

Related Topics

World Water Agriculture October Event From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

13 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

13 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

13 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

13 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

13 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

13 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

13 hours ago

More Stories From World