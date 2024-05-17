Madinah: Religious minister interacts with Pakistani Hujjaj to get feedback on arrangements

MADINAH al-MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain made surprise visits to different hotels and interacted with Pakistani Hujjaj staying there to get their feedback on the arrangements made by Pakistan for their facilitation in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The minister's humble gesture resonated deeply with the Hujjaj, who expressed their delight and appreciation for this rare opportunity to connect with their leader in such a spiritually significant setting. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and Director Hajj Madinah.

Some pilgrims complained about non-activation of the mobile sim cards provided by the government for Hajj days in Saudi Arabia, upon which, Chaudhry Salik directed the Mouavneen (Hajj supporting staff) to provide technical assistance to them in this regard. Following which, a female pilgrim commented that her mobile phone sim got activated today, which enabled her contact with the family back in Pakistan.

After elderly Hujjaj asked they were unable to get themselves registered with the Nusuk app to get permit to enter the Riazul Jannah, the minister informed them that all such pilgrims would be sent in groups to visit the sacred site between the Minbar (pulpit) of Masjid-e-Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

When he asked about the food quality and accommodation facilities provided to them in Markazia, Hujjaj expressed overall satisfaction and commended the government for making better arrangements as compared to other countries.

Meanwhile, the minister visited kitchens of catering companies, hired by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide three meals a day, to Pakistani Hujjaj for assessing quality of food items and hygiene related issues.

This rigorous evaluation is an integral part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring a thorough preparation process.

Pakistan Hajj Mission has made elaborate food arrangements for intending pilgrims staying in the city of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), under the government scheme.

Accordingly, seven top catering companies operating in Madinah, out of 29, have been selected to provide three meals a day to the guests of Allah Almighty after a competitive bidding in a transparent manner.

Designated officials have been deployed in the kitchens of the catering companies to closely monitor the entire process, from storing meals to transporting food in refrigerated units for distribution to pilgrims at their residences, under close scrutiny.