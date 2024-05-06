Open Menu

Madinah To Become Wellness Hub Through New ‘Heart Of Uhud’ Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Madinah to become wellness hub through New ‘Heart of Uhud’ project

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Madinah Municipality has finalized an agreement to establish the "Heart of Uhud" project, a medical and rehabilitation resort located north of the Prophet's Mosque.

Spanning a vast area of 240,000 square meters, the project is designed to make Madinah a leader in medical tourism. It will offer comprehensive wellness services and rehabilitation programs delivered by highly qualified professionals.

Leveraging Madinah's unique spiritual and religious significance, and its competitive advantages, including its rich historical landmarks and diverse geographical landscape, this project aims to boost the city's tourism appeal and position it as a hub for rehabilitation and wellness.

Drawing insight from market research and behavioral studies conducted among the Madinah community, the project is designed to cater to the specific needs and preferences of residents and visitors. This approach is bound to make Madinah an even more attractive destination, especially as it prepares to welcome 30 million annual visitors by 2030.

