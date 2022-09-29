UrduPoint.com

Madoff Victim Fund Distributes Another $372Mln, Total Payout Exceeds $4Bln - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Madoff Victim Fund began distributing its eighth tranche of funding to more than 27,000 victims of the fraud scheme carried out by late financier Bernard Madoff, the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.

"The Department of Justice announced today that the Madoff Victim Fund (MVF) began its eighth distribution of approximately $372 million in funds forfeited to the US government in connection with the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS) fraud scheme," the release said. "In this distribution, payments will be sent to 27,219 victims across the globe, bringing their total recovery to 88.

35%."

The total amount distributed, the release added, now exceeds $4 billion to more than 40,000 victims as compensation for losses they suffered from the collapse of the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS).

Madoff's fraud, which went undetected for years, is estimated as high as over $64 billion.

In 2009, after pleading guilty to 11 Federal felonies and admitting he had turned his business into the world's largest Ponzi scheme, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, where he died in 2021 at the age of 82.

