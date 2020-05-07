Madonna Says She Has Had COVID-19
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:23 PM
Madonna said Thursday she has had the coronavirus and that it was why she had to cancel a concert in Paris in February, though she is not currently sick
The "Queen of Pop" said she had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had has COVID-19.
"I am not currently sick," she told her 15 million followers on Instagram.
"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," she said.
The 61-year-old star only played a single night at the Grand Rex on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing "ongoing injuries".
She later called off two further Paris concerts -- the last in her Madame X world tour -- after French authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus in early March.
"At the time we all thought we had a bad flu," Madonna wrote in her post.