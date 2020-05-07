UrduPoint.com
Madonna Says She Has Had COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Madonna said Thursday she has recovered from the coronavirus which forced her to pull out of a string of concerts in Paris in February and March.

The "Queen of Pop" said she had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had COVID-19 -- though at the time she said she didn't realise she had it.

"I am not currently sick," she told her 15 million followers on Instagram.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," she said.

The 61-year-old star only played a single night in Paris on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing "ongoing injuries".

She later called off two further Paris concerts -- the last in her Madame X world tour -- after French authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus in early March.

"At the time we all thought we had a bad flu," Madonna wrote in her post.

"Thank God we are all healthy and well now."

