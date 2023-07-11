Open Menu

Madonna Says To Reschedule North American Leg Of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Madonna Says to Reschedule North American Leg of Tour Amid Recovery After Infection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US singer Madonna, who fell severely ill with a bacterial infection last month, is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour and plans to start in Europe this October, the singer said on Monday.

"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the singer wrote on social media.

Madonna, 64, was slated to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her music career.

The singer added that she's on the road to recovery after having fallen ill last month from a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in the ICU, and that her main priority is her health.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," the Grammy winner wrote.

Dates for the tour's rescheduled North American leg have yet to be announced.

