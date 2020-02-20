BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The central Spanish government has agreed to hold its first roundtable meeting with Catalan regional government on February 26 in the residence of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to a letter sent on Thursday to Catalan President Quim Torra.

"We believe that it would be great to hold the first meeting of the roundtable on Wednesday, February 26, at the Moncloa Palace," the letter said.

On Wednesday, Sanchez sent Torra an official proposal to organize a roundtable on February 24 at the same venue. The Catalan government remained dissatisfied with this appeal, as the decision was made unilaterally and without coordination with Torra's working schedule. Early on Thursday, Torra, in a letter to Sanchez, refused the offer, citing his schedule, and proposed five alternative dates.

A preliminary agreement to hold a roundtable in February to discuss a way out of the Catalan impasse was reached two weeks ago at a meeting between Sanchez and Torra.

Attempts to organize a roundtable on the Catalan issue are being made against the backdrop of an acute political crisis in the region. The High Court of Catalonia decided to deprive Torra of the right to occupy state and elective posts for a year and a half for disobeying the region's central election commission and refusing to remove political symbols from the building of the general government during the spring election campaign. Torra appealed this decision to the Supreme Court. The Catalan parliament then deprived him of a mandate, according to the election commission's decision. Torra then called snap elections in the autonomous community, the date of which he promised to announce after the approval of the budget.