UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Agrees To Catalonia's Offer To Start Dialogue On February 26

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Madrid Agrees to Catalonia's Offer to Start Dialogue on February 26

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The central Spanish government has agreed to hold its first roundtable meeting with Catalan regional government on February 26 in the residence of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to a letter sent on Thursday to Catalan President Quim Torra.

"We believe that it would be great to hold the first meeting of the roundtable on Wednesday, February 26, at the Moncloa Palace," the letter said.

On Wednesday, Sanchez sent Torra an official proposal to organize a roundtable on February 24 at the same venue. The Catalan government remained dissatisfied with this appeal, as the decision was made unilaterally and without coordination with Torra's working schedule. Early on Thursday, Torra, in a letter to Sanchez, refused the offer, citing his schedule, and proposed five alternative dates.

A preliminary agreement to hold a roundtable in February to discuss a way out of the Catalan impasse was reached two weeks ago at a meeting between Sanchez and Torra.

Attempts to organize a roundtable on the Catalan issue are being made against the backdrop of an acute political crisis in the region. The High Court of Catalonia decided to deprive Torra of the right to occupy state and elective posts for a year and a half for disobeying the region's central election commission and refusing to remove political symbols from the building of the general government during the spring election campaign. Torra appealed this decision to the Supreme Court. The Catalan parliament then deprived him of a mandate, according to the election commission's decision. Torra then called snap elections in the autonomous community, the date of which he promised to announce after the approval of the budget.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Budget Same February From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

16 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee summons NAB DG Rawalpind ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Awa ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court dismisses contempt petition agai ..

18 minutes ago

We have nothing to hide in AJK: President Masood

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.