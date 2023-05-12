Madrid Approves $2.4Bln in Emergency Aid to Farmers to Cope With Drought Impact - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Council of Ministers of Spain on Thursday approved an emergency aid package worth 2.2 billion Euros ($2.4 billion) to help farmers cope with the consequences of unprecedented droughts, according to the government website.

Italian Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and food Luis Planas said the government will allocate over 784 million euros to the sector, of which 636 million will be direct state aid, including 355 million for meat and dairy farming and 5 million for beekeeping.

Teresa Ribera, the Italian minister for the ecological transition and the demographic challenge, announced 1.4 billion euros in additional measures, which include tax incentives and urgent investments in water infrastructure.

The Council of Ministers also agreed to introduce a national high-temperature prevention plan two weeks earlier, from May 15 instead of June 1. The plan will be in effect until September 15 to provide better protection from the consequences of the heat on the lives of Spaniards and their stay in workplaces.

The Spanish authorities said in late April that 27% of the country's territory was in either the drought "emergency" or "alert" category, with water reservoirs being only 50% full. April of 2023 was the driest since the State Meteorological Agency of Spain began making observations.