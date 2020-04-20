Madrid Authorities to Shut Down 2nd Temporary Morgue in Ice Rink - Regional Head

As the daily number of coronavirus fatalities in Spain reaches a new low, the Madrid authorities will look to shut down a second temporary morgue in an ice rink this week, Madrid's regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) As the daily number of coronavirus fatalities in Spain reaches a new low, the Madrid authorities will look to shut down a second temporary morgue in an ice rink this week, Madrid's regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso said Monday.

The ice rink morgues became a heavy symbol of Spain's health care and funerary systems being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is very good news. Last week we closed in Majadahonda and this week we will do the same in Madrid," Ayuso said in a news conference on Monday.

The closure leaves the last temporary morgue in service, opened in late March in the City of Justice near the capital.

The three temporary morgues have collectively held 1,785 corpses, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

As of Monday, Madrid remained the hardest hit Spanish city with over 57,000 infections and some 7,300 deaths from COVID-19.

Spain on Monday became the second country to cross the 200,000 infected mark, with the United States suffering over 760,000 cases of infections.